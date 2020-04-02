Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 31,312 Shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,312 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Evertec worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 444,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $2,602,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $3,766,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after purchasing an additional 33,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evertec during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVTC opened at $21.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.01. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.69 million. Evertec had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 54.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is 11.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

