Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 98,505 Shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 98,505 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDS opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

