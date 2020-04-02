Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

PLD stock opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

