Cullinan Associates Inc. Has $35.97 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,104 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 47,564 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.9% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $35,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 65,715 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Nomura increased their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $152.11 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,199.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

