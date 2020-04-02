Cullinan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $206.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.13. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,883 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,681. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

