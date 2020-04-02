Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 9,850 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $12,640,810,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,109,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,915 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CSX by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,198,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,921,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,560,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $619,414,000 after purchasing an additional 203,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

NASDAQ CSX opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.71. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.52.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.