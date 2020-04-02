Curecoin One Day Volume Reaches $11,358.00 (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Curecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000857 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $11,358.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00588583 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015338 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008139 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000283 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,473,422 coins. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

