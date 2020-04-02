CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14

CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1367 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years.

SZC traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,148. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.22.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

