CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is Thomasville National Bank’s 10th Largest Position

Thomasville National Bank lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,715 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 2.6% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in CVS Health by 744.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in CVS Health by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,069 shares of company stock worth $24,292,341. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.66. 13,227,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,126,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $77.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.29. The company has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.16.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

