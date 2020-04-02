CWV Chain Price Reaches $0.0006 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 2nd. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $1.97 million and $17,470.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $175.88 or 0.02598294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00192722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00033978 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways.

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

