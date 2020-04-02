CyberMiles (CMT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.95 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One CyberMiles token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including LBank, BCEX, CoinBene and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $6.06 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00592822 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000840 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00071618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006208 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Huobi, CoinBene, Koinex, IDEX, Bithumb, Tokenomy, IDCM, Zebpay, Bibox, LBank, BCEX, Binance, OKEx and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.