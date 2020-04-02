Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 64.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 593,479 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.09% of Cypress Semiconductor worth $7,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CY. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 89,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CY. TheStreet cut Cypress Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.85 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:CY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.02 and a beta of 1.44. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $23.58.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $559.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Cypress Semiconductor Profile

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

