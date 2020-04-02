D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.10% from the company’s previous close.

DHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush raised shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 589,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,149,279. D. R. Horton has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $62.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,616.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,110 shares of company stock worth $788,887 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

