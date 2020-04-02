DAD One Day Volume Tops $2.85 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. DAD has a total market cap of $11.26 million and $2.85 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. One DAD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00050610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $303.34 or 0.04434981 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065973 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00036616 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010627 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About DAD

DAD is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,532,064 tokens. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain. DAD’s official website is dad.one.

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.