Daniel David Tempesta Sells 10,000 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 564,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,176,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel David Tempesta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Daniel David Tempesta sold 15,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $345,600.00.

NUAN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.31. 267,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,240,354. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.89. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 550.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

