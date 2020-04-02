Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €67.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €67.00 ($77.91) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s current price.

BN has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €72.52 ($84.32).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €57.10 ($66.40) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €72.26. Danone has a one year low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a one year high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

