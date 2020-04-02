DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Major Exchanges

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000735 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. DAOstack has a market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $297.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.74 or 0.02571554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00192211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 82.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00045960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034054 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DAOstack Token Profile

DAOstack’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,188,082 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.