Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DRI. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $46.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares in the company, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 356.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3,628.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

