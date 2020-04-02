Dash (DASH) Price Tops $68.31

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Dash has a market cap of $643.41 million and $629.88 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $68.31 or 0.01000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Altcoin Trader, Trade Satoshi and Ovis. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049061 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,418,739 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

