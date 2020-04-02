DATA 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $99,000.00 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. DATA has a total market cap of $2.40 million and $99,000.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Huobi. During the last week, DATA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. DATA’s official website is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, UEX, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX, Ethfinex and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

