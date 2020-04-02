DaTa eXchange Market Capitalization Tops $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00050672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $289.76 or 0.04254613 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00066112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036580 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DaTa eXchange

DaTa eXchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

