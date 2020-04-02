Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.62. 61,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,936. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $399.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.25.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 8,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $376,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the third quarter worth $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

