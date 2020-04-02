DDKoin (DDK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $31,443.00

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for $2.02 or 0.00029622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Simex and DOBI Exchange. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $31,443.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014730 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.18 or 0.02634086 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00193220 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial.

Buying and Selling DDKoin

DDKoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex and DOBI Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

