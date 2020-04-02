DECENT (DCT) Market Cap Tops $509,086.59

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. One DECENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, ChaoEX, LBank and Upbit. DECENT has a market cap of $509,086.59 and $2,497.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DECENT has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005605 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008088 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About DECENT

DECENT (DCT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, Bittrex, ChaoEX, Upbit, HitBTC and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

