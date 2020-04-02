DecentBet Reaches Market Capitalization of $216,005.45 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. DecentBet has a total market capitalization of $216,005.45 and approximately $40.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network. In the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 24.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.78 or 0.02595957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00194095 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00045282 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034447 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet was first traded on September 13th, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet.

Buying and Selling DecentBet

DecentBet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

