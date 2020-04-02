Decentraland Price Tops $0.0262 on Major Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $27.50 million and approximately $13.46 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, Kucoin and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.51 or 0.02601350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00194577 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00046083 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034092 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Decentraland Token Profile

Decentraland’s launch date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,644,403,343 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,050,141,509 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org.

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Bittrex, Kucoin, Bibox, Gate.io, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Huobi, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Upbit, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Liqui, Mercatox, Gatecoin, BigONE, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, UEX, OKEx, LATOKEN, Binance and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

