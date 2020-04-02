Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) was upgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Derwent London from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Derwent London from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Derwent London stock remained flat at $$34.16 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.12. Derwent London has a one year low of $34.16 and a one year high of $35.50.

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 87 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2017, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

