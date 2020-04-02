Deutsche Bank Boosts Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target to GBX 6,200

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank to GBX 6,200 ($81.56) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on JET. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,650 ($126.94) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,168.86 ($107.46).

Shares of JET traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 6,140 ($80.77). 117,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,743.40. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 65.28 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,000 ($118.39).

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

