Deutsche Bank Lowers Whitbread (LON:WTB) Price Target to GBX 3,340

Whitbread (LON:WTB) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 3,340 ($43.94) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.34% from the stock’s current price.

WTB has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised shares of Whitbread to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,990 ($39.33) price target (down previously from GBX 3,800 ($49.99)) on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,200 ($68.40) to GBX 3,550 ($46.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitbread has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,200.29 ($55.25).

LON WTB traded down GBX 21 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,708 ($35.62). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,229. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,590.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,256.07. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29.

In related news, insider Louise Smalley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,768 ($62.72), for a total value of £143,040 ($188,161.01).

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

