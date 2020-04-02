Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $227.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $253.00. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,513,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,143,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.43. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.65.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 22.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 633,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,300,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $1,451,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 545,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,966,000 after purchasing an additional 51,228 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 893.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 15,236 shares during the period. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

