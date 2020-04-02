Deutsche Bank Trims Britvic (LON:BVIC) Target Price to GBX 900

Britvic (LON:BVIC) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BVIC. HSBC decreased their price target on Britvic from GBX 960 ($12.63) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Britvic from GBX 1,065 ($14.01) to GBX 875 ($11.51) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 884.23 ($11.63).

Shares of LON:BVIC traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 665.50 ($8.75). 502,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,319. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 804.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 911.27. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.68. Britvic has a 12-month low of GBX 536 ($7.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,079 ($14.19).

In other news, insider Simon Litherland sold 6,242 shares of Britvic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 941 ($12.38), for a total transaction of £58,737.22 ($77,265.48). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 42 shares of company stock worth $37,201.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

