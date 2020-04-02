Deutsche Bank Trims Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Target Price to GBX 2,450

Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CCH. Citigroup upgraded Coca Cola HBC to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,100 ($40.78) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 1,980 ($26.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 3,300 ($43.41) to GBX 2,620 ($34.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,531.67 ($33.30).

Shares of CCH traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,672 ($21.99). 830,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,987. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,252.66 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,490.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,393.10 ($18.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,094 ($40.70). The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67.

In other Coca Cola HBC news, insider Reto Francioni purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,492 ($19.63) per share, for a total transaction of £104,440 ($137,384.90). Also, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,770 ($23.28), for a total value of £21,399.30 ($28,149.57). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,564 shares of company stock worth $11,637,820.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

