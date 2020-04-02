DeVault Market Cap Hits $50,909.22 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $50,909.22 and $72.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeVault has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005149 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000141 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DVT is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 236,111,358 coins and its circulating supply is 196,392,046 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

