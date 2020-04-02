DeviantCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5,240.00 (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 95.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One DeviantCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded up 25.5% against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market cap of $273,504.71 and $5,240.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeviantCoin Coin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 26,163,121 coins and its circulating supply is 26,163,021 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

