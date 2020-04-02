Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Lowered to GBX 2,850 at Deutsche Bank

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price objective cut by analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DGE. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,150 ($41.44) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 3,450 ($45.38) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DZ Bank dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($46.70) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,130 ($41.17) price target (down previously from GBX 3,390 ($44.59)) on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,985.33 ($39.27).

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,468.50 ($32.47). 4,224,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,633.50 ($47.80). The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,741.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,070.03.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 255 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,249 ($42.74) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.95 ($10,898.38). Insiders have bought 577 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,441 over the last 90 days.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.