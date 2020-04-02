Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE: DO):

3/23/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $3.50 to $0.90. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.00.

3/18/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/17/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.50.

3/13/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $5.00.

3/11/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/11/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – Diamond Offshore Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $5.00 to $3.50. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:DO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.78. 15,095,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,426. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.27.

Get Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc alerts:

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.21. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1,858.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,770 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamond Offshore Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Diamond Offshore Drilling by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,643 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, including 4 drillships and 13 semisubmersible rigs. It serves independent oil and gas companies, and government-owned oil companies. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.