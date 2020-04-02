DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 602,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.24% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter worth $106,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

DRH opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

