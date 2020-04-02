Digital Fantasy Sports One Day Trading Volume Reaches $343.00 (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00050864 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.66 or 0.04420635 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00036723 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010910 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.