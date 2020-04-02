Digital Gold Price Tops $53.67 (GOLD)

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $53.67 or 0.00788099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $619,779.93 and $13.67 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.09 or 0.02600305 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00192906 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00045767 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digital Gold Profile

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,192 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,547 tokens. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

