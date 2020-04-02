Digital Insurance Token Price Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Digital Insurance Token has a market capitalization of $407,110.43 and $26.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00735719 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000062 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

