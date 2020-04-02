DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $5.62 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One DigitalBits token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, CoinExchange and IDEX. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $5.62 million and approximately $511,427.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 115.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00997875 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00048772 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits' total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,373,575 tokens. The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg.

The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io.

DigitalBits Token Trading

DigitalBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

