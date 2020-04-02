DigitalNote (XDN) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,582.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 39.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 2nd. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $2,582.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00741977 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006399 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DigitalNote Coin Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

