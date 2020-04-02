Digix Gold Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.47 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $23,379.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for about $54.97 or 0.00812993 BTC on exchanges including Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.80 or 0.02585253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00193456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00046212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034002 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Digix Gold Token was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 121,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,621 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

