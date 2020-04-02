DigixDAO Market Capitalization Hits $53.88 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $53.88 million and approximately $880,495.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $26.94 or 0.00397878 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, AirSwap, Bancor Network and Binance.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.17 or 0.02587330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00192938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00024707 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000177 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Bitbns, Gate.io, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Binance, Liqui, IDEX, Huobi, BigONE and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

