DIMCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha and Exrates. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $248,433.48 and $2,000.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $176.90 or 0.02601366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193884 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00046012 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034040 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official website is www.dimcoin.io. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Coinbe, HitBTC, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

