Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 345 ($4.54) to GBX 350 ($4.60) in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 342 ($4.50) to GBX 341 ($4.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 343.08 ($4.51).

Shares of DLG stock traded down GBX 10.60 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting GBX 272.10 ($3.58). The stock had a trading volume of 4,787,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 225.40 ($2.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 366.60 ($4.82). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 303.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 303.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.32.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

