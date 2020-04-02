Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,079,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.21% of Discovery Communications worth $35,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Discovery Communications by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 92,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $19.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 200,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $3,854,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $621,014.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

DISCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

