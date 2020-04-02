Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dixons Carphone PLC (LON:DC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 156.67 ($2.06).

Several analysts recently commented on DC shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 75 ($0.99) in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

DC stock opened at GBX 75.50 ($0.99) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 105.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.04. Dixons Carphone has a 12 month low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The company has a market cap of $877.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

