DMarket (DMT) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One DMarket token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001526 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, IDEX and Tidex. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $5.93 million and $199,511.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMarket has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.89 or 0.02664525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00193146 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00045343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00034374 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

