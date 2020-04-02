Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stake Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Dmc Global worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dmc Global in the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter.

Dmc Global stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.72. 5,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,507. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $337.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. Dmc Global Inc has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.86.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. Dmc Global had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dmc Global Inc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Dmc Global in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens cut their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital lowered Dmc Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

In other Dmc Global news, CFO Michael Kuta bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dmc Global

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

